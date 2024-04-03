Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 3.81 million shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $199.71M. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.66, offering almost -471.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.26% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.59% year-to-date, but still down -1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -3.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EOSE is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.16 percent over the past six months and at a 65.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 351.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises Inc to make $7.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.1 million and $249k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 102.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,892.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.32%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, and 55.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.20%. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock is held by 168 institutions, with Legal & General Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.14% of the shares, which is about 8.22 million shares worth $35.68 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.07% or 8.13 million shares worth $35.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.01 million shares worth $17.42 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $8.81 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.