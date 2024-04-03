Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 7.74 million shares of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.79, and it changed around -$0.16 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.30B. DNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.62, offering almost -28.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.34% since then. We note from Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DNB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Instantly DNB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.32% year-to-date, but still up 1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) is -7.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNB is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $24.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.00 percent over the past six months and at a 2.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $565.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc to make $582.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $540.4 million and $547.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 2.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.65% per year for the next five years.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.99% of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares, and 94.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.45%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock is held by 290 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.00% of the shares, which is about 79.05 million shares worth $914.59 million.

Thomas H Lee Partners LP, with 11.29% or 49.58 million shares worth $573.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.62 million shares worth $111.28 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 9.09 million shares worth around $99.05 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.