Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.38M. DPRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -572.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from Draganfly Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Instantly DPRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.37% year-to-date, but still up 28.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 30.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DPRO is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $3.5.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Draganfly Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.92 percent over the past six months and at a 7.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -65.39%.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Draganfly Inc shares, and 8.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.10%. Draganfly Inc stock is held by 35 institutions, with AlphaCentric Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.14% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.64 million.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC, with 0.23% or 0.1 million shares worth $79207.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 18003.0 shares worth around $15122.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.