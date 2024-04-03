Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTH) were traded, and its beta was -0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around $0.1 or 7.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.93M. CYTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.57, offering almost -76.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.11% since then. We note from Cyclo Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.50K.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Instantly CYTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.18% year-to-date, but still up 2.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTH) is -9.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $495k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyclo Therapeutics Inc to make $311k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 66.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -88.22%.

CYTH Dividends

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.27% of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc shares, and 9.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.61%. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.52% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 80332.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.