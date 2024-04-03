Could Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were traded, and its beta was 2.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.13 or -9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.84M. TUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.91, offering almost -372.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.2% since then. We note from Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TUP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.50% year-to-date, but still down -13.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is -4.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $237.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tupperware Brands Corporation to make $288.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $348.1 million and $340.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.49%.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.81% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, and 25.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.61%. Tupperware Brands Corporation stock is held by 110 institutions, with Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.20% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $2.66 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.12% or 2.37 million shares worth $1.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $1.06 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.