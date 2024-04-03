Could Nuvation Bio Inc’s (NYSE: NUVB) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around -$0.24 or -6.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $755.72M. NUVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.16, offering almost -20.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.46% since then. We note from Nuvation Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Instantly NUVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 128.48% year-to-date, but still up 53.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) is 54.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUVB is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $10.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Nuvation Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 157.46 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.00% of Nuvation Bio Inc shares, and 62.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.94%. Nuvation Bio Inc stock is held by 151 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 32.67 million shares worth $58.81 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc, with 6.88% or 15.07 million shares worth $27.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.68 million shares worth $14.24 million, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 5.42 million shares worth around $8.89 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.