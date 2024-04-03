Could DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s (NASDAQ: XRAY) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 47.63 million shares of the DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.83, and it changed around -$0.42 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.60B. XRAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.24, offering almost -35.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.47% since then. We note from DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.06. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended XRAY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) trade information

Instantly XRAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.56% year-to-date, but still down -3.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) is -4.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XRAY is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $60.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) estimates and forecasts

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.82 percent over the past six months and at a 12.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $969.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect DENTSPLY Sirona Inc to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $978 million and $1.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.70%. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc earnings are expected to increase by 12.60% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.10% per year for the next five years.

XRAY Dividends

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.58. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares, and 105.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.45%. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stock is held by 643 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.75% of the shares, which is about 24.88 million shares worth $995.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.67% or 16.23 million shares worth $649.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.9 million shares worth $286.53 million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.59 million shares worth around $263.63 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.