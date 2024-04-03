CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ: CMPO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.10, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.05M. CMPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.90, offering almost -11.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.07% since then. We note from CompoSecure Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.85K.

CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO) trade information

Instantly CMPO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.48% year-to-date, but still up 2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO) is 50.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMPO is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $15.

CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) estimates and forecasts

CompoSecure Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.08 percent over the past six months and at a 12.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CompoSecure Inc to make $103.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%.

CMPO Dividends

CompoSecure Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.82% of CompoSecure Inc shares, and 109.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 148.12%. CompoSecure Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with Bleichroeder LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.70% of the shares, which is about 2.99 million shares worth $20.51 million.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Llc, with 12.64% or 2.41 million shares worth $16.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $8.01 million, making up 5.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $3.47 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.