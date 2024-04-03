Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $319.05M. CERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -75.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.25% since then. We note from Cerus Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Cerus Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CERS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cerus Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) is -19.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

Cerus Corp. (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Cerus Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.64 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cerus Corp. to make $46.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.97 million and $38.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.81%.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.76% of Cerus Corp. shares, and 75.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.93%. Cerus Corp. stock is held by 177 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.10% of the shares, which is about 20.06 million shares worth $32.5 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 8.89% or 16.07 million shares worth $39.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 12.48 million shares worth $20.22 million, making up 6.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 8.61 million shares worth around $26.44 million, which represents about 4.76% of the total shares outstanding.