Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.37 million shares of the Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) were traded, and its beta was 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.23, and it changed around $0.7 or 4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. CENX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.60, offering almost 3.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.88% since then. We note from Century Aluminum Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Century Aluminum Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CENX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Century Aluminum Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.69% year-to-date, but still up 16.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) is 53.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CENX is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $24.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Century Aluminum Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 125.73 percent over the past six months and at a 65.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -81.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $493.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Century Aluminum Co. to make $531 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $552.4 million and $575.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.20%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.08% of Century Aluminum Co. shares, and 65.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.57%. Century Aluminum Co. stock is held by 248 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.53% of the shares, which is about 9.73 million shares worth $84.86 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.38% or 5.89 million shares worth $51.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $25.13 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $23.4 million, which represents about 3.40% of the total shares outstanding.