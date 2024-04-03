Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3.11 million shares of the Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.78, and it changed around -$0.27 or -5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $431.68M. CRBU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.59, offering almost -79.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.03% since then. We note from Caribou Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Instantly CRBU has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.58% year-to-date, but still down -9.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) is -38.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.95 day(s).

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Caribou Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -64.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Caribou Biosciences Inc to make $2.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.5 million and $3.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.16%. Caribou Biosciences Inc earnings are expected to increase by -26.40% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.50% per year for the next five years.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.42% of Caribou Biosciences Inc shares, and 80.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.73%. Caribou Biosciences Inc stock is held by 194 institutions, with Pfm Health Sciences, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 5.57 million shares worth $23.68 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.40% or 4.76 million shares worth $20.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $6.29 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $7.8 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.