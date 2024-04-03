Can SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) were traded, and its beta was -1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.95M. ICU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.67% since then. We note from SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.22 million.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 69.73% year-to-date, but still down -3.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is -4.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

1 analysts expect SeaStar Medical Holding Corp to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.45% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares, and 1.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.73%. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock is held by 24 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.28% or 55375.0 shares worth $28795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 12405.0 shares worth $6450.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 9979.0 shares worth around $5189.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.