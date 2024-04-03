Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: AQST) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.47 million shares of the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) were traded, and its beta was 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $372.48M. AQST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.23, offering almost -50.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.6% since then. We note from Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AQST as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Instantly AQST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 104.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) is -2.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQST is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $12.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 170.59 percent over the past six months and at a -176.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -172.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc to make $12.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.13 million and $13.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.61%.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares, and 27.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.41%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 64 institutions, with Bratton Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 9.81 million shares worth $16.19 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.34% or 1.56 million shares worth $2.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $1.54 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.81 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.