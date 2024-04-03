Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around -$0.21 or -8.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.39M. AMPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.63, offering almost -346.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.46, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.36% since then. We note from Amprius Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.72K.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Instantly AMPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.01% year-to-date, but still down -7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) is -22.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Amprius Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.79 percent over the past six months and at a 2.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Amprius Technologies Inc to make $2.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $610k and $1.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 177.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.90%.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.84% of Amprius Technologies Inc shares, and 5.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.06%. Amprius Technologies Inc stock is held by 77 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $6.01 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 0.74% or 0.64 million shares worth $4.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $4.62 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $4.26 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.