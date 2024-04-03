Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.76 million shares of the Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.11 or 12.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $404.73M. AMRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -51.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.34% since then. We note from Amarin Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Amarin Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMRN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amarin Corp ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.79% year-to-date, but still up 17.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -6.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $3.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Amarin Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.61 percent over the past six months and at a -566.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Amarin Corp ADR to make $54.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.93%. Amarin Corp ADR earnings are expected to increase by 6.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 38.90% per year for the next five years.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Amarin Corp ADR shares, and 23.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.19%. Amarin Corp ADR stock is held by 210 institutions, with Kynam Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.15% of the shares, which is about 12.0 million shares worth $14.28 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 11.41% or 11.28 million shares worth $13.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.81 million shares worth $4.53 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.