Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.63 million shares of the Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) were traded, and its beta was 0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.35, and it changed around -$0.88 or -8.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $663.27M. ALT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.84, offering almost -58.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.65% since then. We note from Altimmune Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.05 million.

Altimmune Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Altimmune Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.84% year-to-date, but still up 9.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) is -22.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.6, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALT is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $35.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Altimmune Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 259.81 percent over the past six months and at a -0.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8,282.60%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.74%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 10.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Altimmune Inc shares, and 51.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.79%. Altimmune Inc stock is held by 186 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.95% of the shares, which is about 3.66 million shares worth $12.93 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with 6.57% or 3.46 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $7.05 million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $5.71 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.