Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 9.6 million shares of the Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.08 or -12.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.49M. AGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.13, offering almost -317.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.92% since then. We note from Agenus Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.21 million.

Agenus Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agenus Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.16% year-to-date, but still down -8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -22.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Agenus Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.69 percent over the past six months and at a 40.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Agenus Inc to make $66.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.9 million and $24.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 176.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.79%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Agenus Inc shares, and 59.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.80%. Agenus Inc stock is held by 217 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 30.0 million shares worth $48.0 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.16% or 27.18 million shares worth $43.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 12.12 million shares worth $16.72 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $14.95 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.