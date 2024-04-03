Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: AIH)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:AIH) were traded, and its beta was -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.04 or 13.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.77M. AIH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.43, offering almost -320.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.12K.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:AIH) trade information

Instantly AIH has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.78% year-to-date, but still down -2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:AIH) is -32.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR (AIH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR to make $31.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.28 million and $25.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 120.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.60%.

AIH Dividends

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 23.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:AIH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR shares, and 1.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.41%. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR stock is held by 7 institutions, with IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.42 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.33% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2491.0 shares worth $2241.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.