Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.7 million shares of the Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around -$10.97 or -81.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10M. ACOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.20, offering almost -868.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.98, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -259.2% since then. We note from Acorda Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03K.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ACOR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acorda Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Instantly ACOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -81.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -83.43% year-to-date, but still down -79.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) is -82.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9460.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc shares, and 13.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.31%. Acorda Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 23 institutions, with Davidson Kempner Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.26% of the shares, which is about 90154.0 shares worth $1.06 million.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, with 4.44% or 55145.0 shares worth $0.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7989.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6700.0 shares worth around $80400.0, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.