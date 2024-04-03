A Business Review Of DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.28M. DHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.22, offering almost -59.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.66% since then. We note from DHI Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.24K.

DHI Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DHX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DHI Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) trade information

Instantly DHX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.32% year-to-date, but still down -1.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) is -3.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

DHI Group Inc (DHX) estimates and forecasts

DHI Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.40 percent over the past six months and at a 80.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect DHI Group Inc to make $36.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.62 million and $38.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%. DHI Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by -16.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.10% per year for the next five years.

DHX Dividends

DHI Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.