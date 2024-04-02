XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 19.42 million shares of the XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around $1.61 or 78.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.12M. XTIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $165.46, offering almost -4408.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.41% since then. We note from XTI Aerospace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.28K.

XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) trade information

Instantly XTIA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 78.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.70% year-to-date, but still up 73.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) is -22.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

XTI Aerospace Inc. (XTIA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year. Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect XTI Aerospace Inc. to make $4.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.10%.

XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.26% of XTI Aerospace Inc. shares, and 0.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.38%.