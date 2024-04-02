XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.22, and it changed around -$0.44 or -1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.82B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.71, offering almost -9.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.49% since then. We note from XP Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is 6.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XP is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $33.

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.75 percent over the past six months and at a 21.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $810.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect XP Inc to make $837.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.60%. XP Inc earnings are expected to increase by 18.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.70% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.90% of XP Inc shares, and 69.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.28%. XP Inc stock is held by 444 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 34.41 million shares worth $807.17 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 6.80% or 29.62 million shares worth $694.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.38 million shares worth $478.05 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.67 million shares worth around $261.19 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.