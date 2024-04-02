Why Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.04 or -10.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.30M. MTNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.89, offering almost -169.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MTNB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.77% year-to-date, but still up 14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) is 14.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.91% of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, and 12.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.41%. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock is held by 55 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.01% of the shares, which is about 8.72 million shares worth $3.14 million.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC, with 1.81% or 3.92 million shares worth $1.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.02 million shares worth $2.17 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $0.84 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.