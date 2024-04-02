Why KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In today’s recent session, 18.03 million shares of the KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.09 or 21.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.48M. KULR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.10, offering almost -120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.0% since then. We note from KULR Technology Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.25 million.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 169.78% year-to-date, but still up 53.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) is 226.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 183.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect KULR Technology Group Inc to make $4.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.81 million and $1.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 110.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 172.70%.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.24% of KULR Technology Group Inc shares, and 4.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.19%. KULR Technology Group Inc stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.29% of the shares, which is about 3.11 million shares worth $1.99 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.77% or 0.73 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $1.36 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.