Why Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.95, and it changed around -$0.16 or -3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.57M. JMIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -63.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.15% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.08% year-to-date, but still down -8.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is -28.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JMIA is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jumia Technologies Ag ADR to make $44.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.10%.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares, and 16.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.89%. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock is held by 139 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 9.3 million shares worth $46.51 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 1.54% or 1.55 million shares worth $7.77 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2023. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $33.62 million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.39 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.