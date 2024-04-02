Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 9.51 million shares of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.99, and it changed around -$1.24 or -2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.16B. BMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.07, offering almost -34.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.21% since then. We note from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.78 million.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.63. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BMY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) trade information

Instantly BMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.27% year-to-date, but still up 2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) is 4.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMY is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.86 percent over the past six months and at a -11.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. to make $11.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings are expected to increase by -9.29% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.80% per year for the next five years.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.31. It is important to note, however, that the 4.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares, and 79.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stock is held by 3,040 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.75% of the shares, which is about 203.74 million shares worth $13.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.27% or 172.67 million shares worth $11.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 65.55 million shares worth $4.19 billion, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 50.02 million shares worth around $3.2 billion, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.