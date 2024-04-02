Why Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.66, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $648.28M. SLRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.88, offering almost -348.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.41% since then. We note from Acelyrin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Instantly SLRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.72% year-to-date, but still down -3.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is -21.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLRN is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $13.

Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) estimates and forecasts

Acelyrin Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.40 percent over the past six months and at a 21.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -170.00% in the next quarter.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.37% of Acelyrin Inc shares, and 90.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.44%. Acelyrin Inc stock is held by 158 institutions, with Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.60% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $195.1 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.67% or 7.46 million shares worth $155.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $29.77 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $23.65 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.