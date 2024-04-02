Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $375 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.26 million shares of the Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) were traded, and its beta was 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.85, and it changed around -$2.03 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.93B. W currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.71, offering almost -37.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.19% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

Wayfair Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.03. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 9 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended W as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wayfair Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.73% year-to-date, but still up 3.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is 10.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $112.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that W is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $375.

Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts

Wayfair Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.30 percent over the past six months and at a 171.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 147.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Wayfair Inc to make $3.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.77 billion and $3.17 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.82%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.82% of Wayfair Inc shares, and 114.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.42%. Wayfair Inc stock is held by 476 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.44% of the shares, which is about 13.03 million shares worth $847.1 million.

Capital World Investors, with 11.84% or 10.68 million shares worth $694.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $452.61 million, making up 7.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $237.21 million, which represents about 4.04% of the total shares outstanding.