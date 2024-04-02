Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.54, and it changed around $1.23 or 13.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $572.32M. VYGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.34, offering almost -36.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.5% since then. We note from Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 991.90K.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VYGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Voyager Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Instantly VYGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.88% year-to-date, but still up 16.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) is 26.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYGR is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $18.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Voyager Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.53 percent over the past six months and at a -155.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -115.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -84.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc to make $7.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $150.48 million and $4.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -93.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.20%.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.33% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc shares, and 48.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.03%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 153 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 3.85 million shares worth $44.1 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 8.26% or 3.62 million shares worth $41.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $15.4 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $8.47 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.