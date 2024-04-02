Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) have been traded, and its beta is -0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.07 or -11.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.16M. VLCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $378.00, offering almost -69900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.7% since then. We note from Volcon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -87.94% year-to-date, but still down -20.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) is -45.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Volcon Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -99.53 percent over the past six months and at a -1.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -28.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.10%.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Volcon Inc shares, and 0.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.12%. Volcon Inc stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 0.12% or 36911.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 72527.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 28054.0 shares worth around $79911.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.