Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 4.24 million shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.54M. VERB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.09, offering almost -1857.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.69% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.66 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 51.07% year-to-date, but still down -15.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) is 67.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -75.60%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Verb Technology Company Inc to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.16 million and $2.21 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -95.50%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.68%.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.82% of Verb Technology Company Inc shares, and 1.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.61%. Verb Technology Company Inc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.68% or 30631.0 shares worth $33081.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 23175.0 shares worth $25029.0, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 8540.0 shares worth around $12468.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.