Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2.12 million shares of the Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.15M. VLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -354.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.45% since then. We note from Velo3D Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.15% year-to-date, but still down -1.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is 116.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.05 day(s).

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Velo3D Inc to make $20.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -93.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.80%.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.60% of Velo3D Inc shares, and 58.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.64%. Velo3D Inc stock is held by 117 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 18.86% of the shares, which is about 37.86 million shares worth $20.82 million.

VK Services, LLC, with 15.12% or 30.35 million shares worth $16.69 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 7.56 million shares worth $4.16 million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $2.63 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.