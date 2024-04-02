UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 4.35 million shares of the UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.56, and it changed around -$0.7 or -9.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $619.99M. UWMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.75, offering almost -18.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.55% since then. We note from UWM Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Instantly UWMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.25% year-to-date, but still down -13.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is 2.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UWMC is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $10.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

UWM Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.95 percent over the past six months and at a 825.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 171.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $430.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect UWM Holdings Corporation to make $534.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $161.27 million and $587.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 167.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -277.33%. UWM Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 872.36% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -8.56% per year for the next five years.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 6.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares, and 53.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.47%. UWM Holdings Corporation stock is held by 228 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 8.81 million shares worth $49.36 million.

Platinum Equity, LLC, with 5.26% or 4.89 million shares worth $27.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.19 million shares worth $17.89 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $12.79 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.