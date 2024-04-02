U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 5.27 million shares of the U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.57M. UCAR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.00, offering almost -124900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from U Power Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.28 million.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Instantly UCAR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.74% year-to-date, but still up 7.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is -24.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.13% of U Power Ltd shares, and 2.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.44%. U Power Ltd stock is held by 19 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 4.49 million shares worth $0.26 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.41% or 1.02 million shares worth $59202.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 41219.0 shares worth $2394.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 29872.0 shares worth around $1735.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.