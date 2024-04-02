Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.86 million shares of the Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.45, and it changed around $1.3 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.37B. TWLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.16, offering almost -25.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.91% since then. We note from Twilio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Twilio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.31. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TWLO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Twilio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.69% year-to-date, but still up 1.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) is 4.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $205.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWLO is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $450.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Twilio Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.80 percent over the past six months and at a 10.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Twilio Inc to make $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.56%. Twilio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.93% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.60% per year for the next five years.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.87% of Twilio Inc shares, and 80.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.40%. Twilio Inc stock is held by 921 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.45% of the shares, which is about 17.12 million shares worth $1.09 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.67% or 10.27 million shares worth $653.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.45 million shares worth $346.7 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $280.32 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.