Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 4.63 million shares of the Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) have been traded, and its beta is 6.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.20, and it changed around $2.54 or 5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. DJT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.38, offering almost -55.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.78% since then. We note from Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.83 million.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) trade information

Instantly DJT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 192.58% year-to-date, but still up 2.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) is 31.49% up in the 30-day period.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares, and 1.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.20%. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $10.6 million.

Atika Capital Management, LLC, with 0.83% or 0.25 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17141.0 shares worth $0.65 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.