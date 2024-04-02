Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 155.88 million shares of the Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) have been traded, and its beta is -1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.06 or 58.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.03M. TPET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -1775.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Trio Petroleum Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Instantly TPET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 58.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.31% year-to-date, but still up 73.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) is 48.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.22% of Trio Petroleum Corp. shares, and 0.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.37%. Trio Petroleum Corp. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.2 million.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, with 0.10% or 25000.0 shares worth $41750.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22014.0 shares worth $14309.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.