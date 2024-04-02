Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 6.34 million shares of the Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.33, and it changed around -$0.59 or -2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.33B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -10.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.4% since then. We note from Toast Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.85 million.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.24% year-to-date, but still up 2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 5.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOST is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $30.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.81 percent over the past six months and at a 53.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%. Toast Inc earnings are expected to increase by 314.01% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -14.83% per year for the next five years.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 21.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.00% of Toast Inc shares, and 83.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.49%. Toast Inc stock is held by 585 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 31.58 million shares worth $712.86 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.69% or 27.49 million shares worth $620.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.08 million shares worth $340.41 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.82 million shares worth around $244.27 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.