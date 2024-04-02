TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 4.58 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.66, and it changed around $0.22 or 15.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $529.89M. TMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -92.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.84% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 51.36% year-to-date, but still up 7.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) is 22.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 67.98 percent over the past six months and at a 11.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -497.91%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.23% of TMC the metals company Inc shares, and 4.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.41%. TMC the metals company Inc stock is held by 88 institutions, with First Manhattan Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.41% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $11.52 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 0.65% or 1.91 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $99955.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.