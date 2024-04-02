Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.76, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $393.63M. REAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -9.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.4% since then. We note from Therealreal Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 87.06% year-to-date, but still up 7.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is 36.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REAL is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $29.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Therealreal Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.20 percent over the past six months and at a 51.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Therealreal Inc to make $139.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.67%. Therealreal Inc earnings are expected to increase by 48.60% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.41% of Therealreal Inc shares, and 62.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.22%. Therealreal Inc stock is held by 166 institutions, with Woodson Capital Management, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.80% of the shares, which is about 4.9 million shares worth $10.88 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.53% or 4.63 million shares worth $10.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $6.79 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $3.15 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.