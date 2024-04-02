Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 4.73 million shares of the Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.31, and it changed around $0.4 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.02B. SU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.97, offering almost 0.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.05% since then. We note from Suncor Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Suncor Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SU as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Suncor Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.45% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 8.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.54, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SU is forecast to be at a low of $26.25966849 and a high of $45.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Suncor Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.93 percent over the past six months and at a -5.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Suncor Energy, Inc. to make $9.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.59%. Suncor Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.78% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.89% per year for the next five years.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.57. It is important to note, however, that the 4.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Suncor Energy, Inc. shares, and 67.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.56%. Suncor Energy, Inc. stock is held by 885 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.45% of the shares, which is about 70.81 million shares worth $2.08 billion.

Sanders Capital, LLC, with 4.29% or 55.77 million shares worth $1.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 29.23 million shares worth $856.99 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 17.69 million shares worth around $553.41 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.