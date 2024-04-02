Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.19, and it changed around -$1.3 or -9.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $564.40M. STOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.40, offering almost -34.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.52% since then. We note from Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 950.62K.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) trade information

Instantly STOK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 131.75% year-to-date, but still up 87.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) is 59.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STOK is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $58.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) estimates and forecasts

Stoke Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 209.39 percent over the past six months and at a 2.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Stoke Therapeutics Inc to make $3.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.15 million and -$2.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -235.40%.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.19% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc shares, and 98.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.38%. Stoke Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 125 institutions, with Skorpios Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 32.61% of the shares, which is about 14.44 million shares worth $153.54 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.91% or 4.39 million shares worth $46.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $10.94 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $3.54 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.