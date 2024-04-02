Stock Performance And Outlook Of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)

In today’s recent session, 13.42 million shares of the Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.04, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.80M. GMDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.51, offering almost -6175.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Gamida Cell Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.04 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GMDA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -91.23% year-to-date, but still down -89.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is -90.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 778.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd to make $3.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.15%.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.58% of Gamida Cell Ltd shares, and 26.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.96%. Gamida Cell Ltd stock is held by 57 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 5.22% of the shares, which is about 8.04 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Levin Capital Strategies, LP, with 3.91% or 6.02 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $81411.0, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $79821.0, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.