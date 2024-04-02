Starbucks Corp.’s (SBUX): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 4.99 million shares of the Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.53, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $103.63B. SBUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.48, offering almost -26.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.53% since then. We note from Starbucks Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.55 million.

Starbucks Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.27. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SBUX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Starbucks Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Instantly SBUX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is -3.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBUX is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $136.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Starbucks Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.49 percent over the past six months and at a 14.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Starbucks Corp. to make $9.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.03%. Starbucks Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 14.38% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.81% per year for the next five years.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Starbucks Corp. shares, and 75.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.53%. Starbucks Corp. stock is held by 3,042 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 106.5 million shares worth $10.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.02% or 80.37 million shares worth $7.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 35.74 million shares worth $3.54 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 27.3 million shares worth around $2.7 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.