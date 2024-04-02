SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) have been traded, and its beta is -2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.78M. SMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.80, offering almost -53328.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Instantly SMX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -80.71% year-to-date, but still down -2.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is -31.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares, and 0.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.65%. SMX (Security Matters) Plc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.57% of the shares, which is about 12593.0 shares worth $35240.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.08% or 1826.0 shares worth $5109.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 160.0 shares worth $3590.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.