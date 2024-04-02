Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) Stock Forecast 2024: $5 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.28M. SHCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -227.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.73% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.69% year-to-date, but still down -38.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -41.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHCR is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $5.

Sharecare Inc (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Sharecare Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.08 percent over the past six months and at a 90.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $101.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sharecare Inc to make $102.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $116.3 million and $110.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.90%.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.83% of Sharecare Inc shares, and 47.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.65%. Sharecare Inc stock is held by 175 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.69% of the shares, which is about 23.58 million shares worth $12.99 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.81% or 16.96 million shares worth $9.35 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 8.87 million shares worth $4.89 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.61 million shares worth around $4.2 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.