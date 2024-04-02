SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.77M. SLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.91, offering almost -70.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.36% since then. We note from SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.66% year-to-date, but still up 7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) is 12.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLS is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $8.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.71 percent over the past six months and at a 35.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.44%.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares, and 10.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.73%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc stock is held by 39 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.41% of the shares, which is about 1.25 million shares worth $1.96 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.34% or 0.95 million shares worth $1.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $0.93 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.