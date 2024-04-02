Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ: SLNA) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.02 or -10.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.62M. SLNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -1358.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -16.67% since then. We note from Selina Hospitality PLC.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 866.96K.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Instantly SLNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.98% year-to-date, but still down -45.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) is -49.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.51 day(s).

Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Selina Hospitality PLC. to make $70.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.07% of Selina Hospitality PLC. shares, and 0.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.13%. Selina Hospitality PLC. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 0.96 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.07% or 76416.0 shares worth $77944.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 60296.0 shares worth $51251.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.