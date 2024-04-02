Risk-Taking Investors May Find Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 15.29 million shares of the Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) have been traded, and its beta is -1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around -$0.03 or -21.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.28M. SBFM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.40, offering almost -1650.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.73 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -21.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -69.32% year-to-date, but still up 44.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is 50.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 84.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sunshine Biopharma Inc to make $9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.45% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares, and 6.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.19%. Sunshine Biopharma Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 2.19 million shares worth $1.08 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.06% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.