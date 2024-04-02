Risk-Takers Will Like Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO).

In today’s recent session, 1.7 million shares of the Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.14M. XLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.67, offering almost -139.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.97% since then. We note from Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 178.18% year-to-date, but still up 118.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) is 112.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XLO is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Xilio Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.49 percent over the past six months and at a 39.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.91%.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 01.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.49% of Xilio Therapeutics Inc shares, and 56.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.87%. Xilio Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 39 institutions, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.19% of the shares, which is about 2.81 million shares worth $7.35 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with 10.02% or 2.76 million shares worth $7.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $1.94 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.